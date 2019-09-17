Judge video scandal: Nasir Butt visits High Commission to verify forensic report

F.P. Report

LONDON: Prime suspect Nasir Butt once again visited the High Commission of Pakistan in London on Tuesday to verify the forensic reports of scandalous video in Judge Arshad Malik videogate case.

According to media, Nasir Butt was stopped at the High Commission reception on arrival. Officials at the reception said that those who arrive for the verification must need to set an appointment whereas authorities earlier handed over his arrest warrant.

High Commission officials have taken a stance that the approval of the Pakistan Foreign Ministry is needed to verify the report.

On Sept. 16, Nasir Butt, prime suspect in the Judge Arshad Malik’s videogate case, has agreed to appear in the High Commission of Pakistan in London to record his testimony along with the forensic report of the data.

According to sources, Nasir Butt seeks to verify the copy of the video forensic record. In an exclusive conversation with Dunya News on the occasion, he said that he is ready to testify in the video scandal case. “I am also ready to appear in the court through a video link or even in person,” he added.

According to sources, the Pakistan HC has excused itself from the verification of affidavit and forensic report of Nasir Butt, saying that the matter is being sent to the Foreign Office for legal opinion, after which further action will be taken.