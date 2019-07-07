Judge video scandal: PPP demands Supreme Court take notice

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Secretary-General, Nayyar Hussain Bukhari, said Sunday his party demanded the Supreme Court of Pakistan take notice of the so-called judge video scandal.

Earlier today, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had released a video clip purportedly showing an accountability court judge allegedly admitting to a lack of evidence against former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills reference.

It was sad to see the judiciary’s reputation being questioned, Bukhari said, adding that the Supreme Court should conduct an open hearing over the alleged leaked video of the accountability court judge.



The PPP leader further commented that the party demanded that truths from the past be brought forward and “the soul of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was still awaiting justice after many decades”.



Bukhari said Justice (r) Nasim Hasan Shah’s confession is on record and Justice (r) Abdul Qayyum’s conversation, too, has been revealed. On the other hand, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairperson Justice (r) Javed Iqbal has “become controversial due to his one-sided accountability”, he added.

The Supreme Court needed to play its role in order to ensure that idea of a free and independent judiciary, he noted.

In addition, the PPP’s information secretary, Nafisa Shah, termed PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s confession pertaining to the judge video scandal to be eye-opening.

“After the NAB, the accountability courts’ reputation, too, has come into question,” Shah said. “Selected Prime Minister Imran Khan should keep his morale up for the party has just started.”