Judges can’t pick up guns for protection: PHC CJ

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: Chief Justice Peshawar High Court (PHC) Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim remarked that the government must take judges’ security seriously. “Judges cannot pick up guns for their own protection.” He expressed concern over the increasing incidents of violence in the premises courts and observed that another incident occurs after every previous one, on Wednesday.

The Chief Justice made these remarks during the hearing of a petition filed by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Council (KPBC) regarding security concerns for judicial complexes, judges, and bar rooms. A two-member bench comprising Chief Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim and Justice Waqar Ahmed heard the case.

Vice Chairman KPBC Sadiq Ali Mohmand represented the petitioner, while Advocate General Shah Faisal Atmanzai represented the provincial government and Additional Attorney General represented the federal government.

During the hearing, Sadique Ali Mohmand advocate informed the court that the petition was filed due to the deteriorating law and order situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and its impact on judicial complexes, bar rooms, and judges’ security. He stated that previously, PHC’s two-member bench had asked the provincial government to respond to six questions regarding security measures for judicial complexes, judges, and bar rooms, safety of judges’ residences, provision of modern equipment to police, implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for security.

The lawyer highlighted the frequent incidents of firing within court premises and the killing of individuals in police custody, leaving lawyers, judges, and court staff feeling insecure. Advocate General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa requested for provision of more time to submit detailed responses to the court’s queries.

PHC’s divisional bench comprising of Chief Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim and Justice Waqar Ahmad directed the provincial and federal governments to take the matter seriously and submit comprehensive responses while adjourned further hearing till 30th October.

Court orders submission of written against LG Act amendments: A divisional bench of Peshawar High Court (PHC) comprising Justice Ijaz Anwar and Justice Syed Arshad Ali has sought written arguments from the provincial government and petitioners regarding amendments to the Local Government Act.

The petitioners’ lawyers Qazi Jawad and Babar Khan Yousafzai informed the court that the provincial government made amendments to the LG Act after the local government elections. These amendments reduced the powers of LG representatives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The amendments should have been made before the elections, but the previous PTI government made them after the polls. Making amendments after the elections is unconstitutional and illegal, the lawyers argued.

The caretaker government had submitted its response, but the current government had not. Advocate General Shah Faisal assured the court that they would submit their response today (on Friday). The petitioners’ lawyers stated that they had prepared their response and would also submit it. The court ordered both parties to submit written arguments and adjourned further hearing until next week.