Judges to decide if UK can supply parts for Israeli warplanes

LONDON (AFP) : British judges will rule on Monday on a legal challenge brought by a Palestinian human rights organisation seeking to block the UK from supplying components for Israeli F-35 fighter jets.

Israel has used the jets to devastating effect in its bombardment of Gaza, with both sides being accused of atrocities during a conflict that has killed tens of thousands — mostly Palestinian civilians, according to the Hamas-run territory’s health ministry.

The UK government suspended some export licences for military equipment after concluding there was a risk Israel could be breaching international humanitarian law, but made an exemption for some parts for Lockheed Martin F-35 stealth jets.

In its claim to the High Court, rights group Al-Haq said the “carve out” was unlawful, alleging the government had misunderstood the applicable rules of international law — a claim denied by ministers.

The UK contributes components to an international defence programme that produces and maintains the F-35s.

Defence Secretary John Healey said a suspension would impact the “whole F-35 programme” and have a “profound impact on international peace and security”.

The London court is due to give its ruling at 0930 GMT.

Al-Haq, which is supported by Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch, Oxfam and others in its case, is seeking a court order to stop the supply of UK-made parts for the US warplanes.

Lawyers for Al-Haq said the government had known there was a “clear risk” Israel would use the jet parts to commit violations of international law.

But government lawyer James Eadie said the UK’s trade department had acted lawfully.

He added the court was not placed to rule on the legality of Israel’s actions, and that attempting to do so could have a “potentially deleterious” effect on “foreign relations with a friendly state, namely Israel”.

In September 2024, the new Labour government announced it was suspending around 30 of 350 export licences following a review of Israel’s compliance with international humanitarian law.

But the partial ban did not cover British-made F-35 parts, which include refuelling probes, laser targeting systems, tyres and ejector seats, according to Oxfam.

Healey has previously said suspending F-35 licences would “undermine US confidence in the UK and NATO” but lawyers for Al-Haq have described the exemption as a “loophole”.

UK-based NGO Campaign Against Arms Trade has said that licensing figures showed the government had made a “shocking increase in military exports to Israel” in the months after its September 2024 announcement of partial suspensions.

It said the figures showed the UK approved £127.6 million ($170 million) in military equipment to Israel in single-issue licences from October to December 2024, saying this was more than for the period from 2020 to 2023 combined.

Most of the licences were for military radars, components and software, as well as targeting equipment, according to the NGO, which was involved in the case against the government.