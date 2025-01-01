Judicial Commission approves appointment of 4 additional judges in LHC

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Judicial Commission of Pakistan met in Lahore High Court under the chair of Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Yahya Afridi to review the appointment of additional judges in Lahore High Court.

During the meeting, Judicial Commission approved the names of session judge Raja Ghazanfar Ali Khan and session judge Tariq Mahmood Bajwa as Additional Judges. The names of Abhar Gul Khan and Tanveer Ahmed Sheikh were also approved. Raja Ghazanfar Ali Khan got 14 votes, Abhar Gul Khan 11, Tanveer Ahmed Sheikh 10 and Tariq Mehmood Bajwa got 12 votes.

Sessions Judge Raja Ghazanfar Ali Khan, who is elevated in the Lahore High Court, belongs to Rawalpindi. Raja Ghazanfar Ali Khan is third in the seniority list of Sessions Judges. He is currently posted as Sessions Judge Okara.

Sessions Judge Tanveer Ahmed Shaikh, who was elevated to the Lahore High Court, belongs to Lahore. He is 14th in the seniority list of Sessions Judges. Sessions Judge Tanveer Ahmed Sheikh is currently posted as Judge Special Court Central One Lahore.

Sessions Judge Tariq Mehmood Bajwa, who was elevated to the Lahore High Court, is resident of Vehari who ranks 41st in the seniority list of Sessions Judges. Sessions Judge Tariq Mehmood Bajwa is currently posted as Sessions Judge Gujarat. Abhar Gul Khan, the elevated session judge in Lahore High Court, belongs to Lahore.

He is on 108th position in the seniority list and is currently posted as Registrar Lahore High Court. After the addition of four additional judges, the number of judges in the Lahore High Court will be 47.