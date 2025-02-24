Judicial Commission faces rift as Advocate Akhtar Hussain steps down

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD : Advocate Akhtar Hussain – a member of the Supreme Judicial Council and the Pakistan Bar Council’s representative in the Judicial Commission – on Monday tendered his resignation.

His resignation comes at a time when tensions within the Judicial Commission have intensified over the issue of seniority and the selection process for judges.

Speaking to private channel, Advocate Akhtar Hussain stated that he did not agree with the Pakistan Bar Council’s stance on the seniority and transfers of judges and felt it was appropriate to resign.

“I was representing the consensus opinion of the legal fraternity, but following the 26th Amendment, there are divisions within the Bar,” he said.

He further emphasised his concerns about the appointment process, pointing out that non-judicial members currently hold the majority in the selection of judges, while previously, judicial members had the advantage.

“Even back then, we raised objections. I wanted rules to be formulated to ensure transparency,” he added.

In his resignation letter addressed to Chief Justice of Pakistan and Chairman of the Judicial Commission, Justice Yahya Afridi, Advocate Hussain noted that he had been unanimously nominated by the Pakistan Bar Council as a member of the Judicial Commission three times under Article 175(A)(2)(vi) of the Constitution.

“I have been performing my responsibilities to the best of my ability, but given the controversies surrounding judicial appointments, I find myself unable to carry on,” Mr. Hussain stated in his letter. “I am resigning from the membership of the Judicial Commission of Pakistan, though I remain committed to the struggle for the independence of the judiciary.”

He further assured that his efforts for the strengthening of judicial institutions and democratic values would continue.

A copy of his resignation has also been forwarded to the Pakistan Bar Council, requesting it to nominate a new member in his place in accordance with constitutional provisions.