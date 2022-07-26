‘Judicial coup’, says Maryam on SC verdict

F.P. Report

LAHORE: The coalition government Tuesday strongly responded to the Supreme Court’s verdict to place Pervez Elahi as Punjab’s chief minister, removing Hamza Shahbaz from the province’s top office.

She also termed the decision "the murder of justice."

“Judicial coup,” PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz said in a tweet, who had hours before the verdict asked the government to take a firm stand on the matter.

She also termed the decision “the murder of justice.” PML-N supremo and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif took to his Twitter to “salute the three judges”, who heard the case. “[Order] has made a mockery of Pakistan,” he wrote.

Former chief minister Punjab and PML-N leader Hamza Shahbaz expressed sorrow over the SC’s verdict, saying that the government elected by people’s votes was sent home through a “controversial decision”. “Has the status of the assembly become a rubber stamp?” he questioned, adding that over the last four months, the biggest province of the country has become a “laughing stock”.

Hamza further added that “justice was killed” when the apex court rejected PML-N’s plea of forming a full bench. “My politics is for the people and not for positions,” he said, adding that since he first took oath as the Chief Minister, “illegal” attempts were made to deprive him of governing the province. Hamza said his mission was to save Pakistan and he will not step back from it.

