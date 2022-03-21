Judiciary can only play a mediator’s role in political matters: Chief Justice of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD (APP): The Supreme Court on Monday constituted a five-member larger bench to hear the presidential reference filed by the Federal Government to seek opinion on Article 63-A of the Constitution.

A two-member SC bench comprising Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial and Justice Muneeb Akhtar heard the reference along with a petition filed by the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) seeking the top court’s intervention to ensure law and order ahead of the no-confidence vote.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman were also present in the court room.

During the course of proceedings, the counsel for SCBA said the National Assembly speaker had summoned the NA session on March 25 while under Article 95 it had to be convened within 14 days of the submission of the no-trust motion with the Assembly Secretariat.

The CJP observed that the court was not convinced to interfere in the NA’s affairs and it only wanted that no one’s right to vote was affected.

Those were the internal matters of assembly and it would be better to fight the battles in that regard inside the assembly, he added.

The counsel said under Article 95, the NA speaker had to summon the session within 14 days of the date the no-confidence motion was submitted.

The CJP said the SCBA wanted the legislators to have the choice to vote for whomever they wanted. He asked whether the personal choice of an MNA could differ from that of his party’s policy.

The counsel responded that all the MNAs should have the right to vote freely.

At this, Justice Muneeb Akhtar inquired about the article under which lawmakers could vote freely.

The counsel replied that the MNAs elected the speaker and other officials of the assembly under Article 91.

Justice Muneeb Akhtar remarked how someone could say that it was not thee MNAs’ right to vote. He also asked on which article of the Constitution the SCBA had based its case.

The CJP said as it was an internal matter of the assembly, which should better be settled there.

He asked the political parties what did they want the court to do in the matter. The judiciary could only play a mediator’s role in political matters for the betterment of democracy, he remarked.

The court stated that party workers could not be brought to the Capital to stop lawmakers from casting their vote on the no-confidence motion in the NA session.

There should not be any interference to halt the process of Article 95 of the Constitution, the CJP observed, adding the purpose of SC proceedings to ensure the right of legislators to cast vote.

Attorney General for Pakistan Khalid Jawed Khan gave an undertaking that all state functionaries would act strictly in accordance with the Constitution and the law.

Justice Muneeb Akhtar said Article 17 pertained to the formation of political parties, while according to Article 95, the right to vote belonged to political parties.

Under Article 95(2) individual votes had no legal status, he added.

Justice Muneeb said the court had previously made similar observations in cases related to former prime ministers Benazir Bhutto and Nawaz Sharif. After joining a political party, a member’s vote was considered a collective right, he added.

Regarding the Sindh House incident, the Inspector General Police said the JUI-F workers also tried to go towards the Sindh House, however, they were stopped near the Balochistan House. He said that they were ashamed over the incident.

The Attorney General said orders had been issued to the police and authorities concerned to investigate the matter.

The chief justice said the real issue was stopping the MNAs from voting.

He said the case was heard on Saturday to urge everybody to act according to the Constitution.

The Attorney General said the public would not be allowed to enter the Red Zone area during the assembly session.

He urged the government and the opposition to express their disagreements politely.

The chief justice said that a larger bench would be formed on the presidential reference. He said that all parties should submit their responses in writing regarding the reference and a political party if wanted to become a respondent in the reference could file an application.

The court adjourned the hearing till March 24.

