Judiciary Chief Ebrahim Raisi wins Iran presidency

TEHRAN (IRNA): Judiciary Chief Ebrahim Raisi was announced on Saturday as the winner of the June 18 presidential election in Iran, scoring 17,926,345 of votes.

Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani-Fazli announced on Saturday that Raisi obtained 17,926,345 votes out of the total 28,933,004 ballots, being elected as the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Other candidates Mohsen Rezaei Mirqaed, Abdolnaser Hemmati and Amir-Hossein Ghazizadeh won 3,412,712 and 2,427,201 and 999,718 votes, respectively, according to the interior minister.

Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei released a statement and praised Iranians’ broad participation, underlining that the people were the true winner of yesterday’s election.

Rezaei, Hemmati and Ghazizadeh congratulated Raisi on presidency in separate messages. Rezaei said that the Iranian nation proved once again that they would spare no effort to safeguard the Islamic Republic and its security. Hemmati hoped that Raisi’s administration would elevate Iranians’ livelihood and provide them with welfare. Ghazizadeh thanked Iranians for their massive participation in the election despite their discontent over ‘the current administration’s performance’.

Elsewhere, Iran’s incumbent President Hassan Rouhani went to meet Raisi to congratulate him on presidency, promising full cooperation during the transition period.

Also, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf congratulated Raisi on the occasion in a message, saying that the parliament was ready to cooperate with the new administration to solve people’s problems.

Out of over 59.3 million Iranians who were eligible to vote in the 13th presidential election, nearly 29 million took part in the event.

Iran’s presidential election was held nationwide and in 133 countries on June 18. The election was due to end at 19:00 local time, but it was extended twice until 2:00 am June 19.

Some 500 international journalists from 226 foreign media covered the event in Iran.

Saeed Jalili, Mohsen Mehralizadeh and Alireza Zakani, three other presidential candidates, dropped out of the presidential race.

The 13th presidential election was held simultaneous with the sixth round of city and village councils elections, the first mid-term for 11th parliament’s by-election, and the second mid-term for the fifth Assembly of Experts election.