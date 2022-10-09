Judiciary has turned a blind eye to PMO audio leaks: Fawad

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Senior PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry on Sunday accused the judiciary of turning a blind eye to the sequence of audio leaks involving political leaders, adding that perhaps state institutions would spring into action only if the judges’ own phones were to get tapped.

The audio clips released on Friday raised the number of clips allegedly featuring the PTI chairman and other party leaders to four. Of the total clips, three centre on the cipher, and one on alleged horsetrading.

Earlier this month, the cabinet had formally given the go-ahead to hold an inquiry into the leaks.

Addressing a press conference today, Fawad said the judges of the Supreme Court and high courts seemed to not care about private conversations at the Prime Minister House being leaked.

“Judiciary is busy in its infighting over appointment of judges,” the PTI leader said, demanding that elements behind the leaks must be exposed.

“Are we making a mockery of our country? Who is leaking this and who will be answerable for this?” he questioned.

The PTI leader said the prime minister’s office was the topmost position in the country, adding that “if conversations of that level are being leaked, then what kind of atomic power should we consider ourselves?”

He wondered if the institutions tasked with protecting the PM Office should be ashamed at what is happening in the country.

Fawad said that for the stability of the country it was imperative that “un-elected institutions must respect elected offices.”

He lauded Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa’s recent statement wherein he called for the respect of democratic institutions. However, the PTI leader said the “practical implementation” was important in this regard.

Islamabad march just one part of larger ‘Haqeeqi Azadi’ movement

Talking about the PTI’s planned march towards Islamabad, Fawad said that it will be just one part of the party’s larger “Haqeeqi Azadi” (actual independence) movement.

The march will be a combination of multiple events and their details will be made public very soon, the former information minister said.

He underlined that the man purpose of the march will be to restore public respect, insisting that “it will be a big political event.”

Meanwhile, he urged PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif to bring to light the details of “NRO 2022” allegedly given to his party. “We are already seeing the results of what happened with this country.”

He also warned of strong reaction from his party if attempts were made to “disrupt” the peace in Karachi.