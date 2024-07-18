Juggan Kazim opens up about domestic abuse during first marriage

(Web Desk) – Pakistani actor Juggan Kazim also revealed that she suffered from the severe domestic violence from her former husband.

She made these remarks while pointing out to the painful chapter of domestic abuse during her first marriage.

She said despite the love marriage, her husband started beating her in the first month and the violent behaviour continued till the one and half year.

The famoust TV host also cited the alarm bells which a woman should not ignore: it all starts with profanities and then to physical assaults.

A woman, she said, should decide quickly about her future when she comes under attack by her husband for the first time.

Kazim said her first husband manhandled her and threw her out of the house when she was seven months pregnant.

She married for the second time in 2013 with Faisal Naqvi who, she said, helped in the maintenance of her son.