JUI-F blocks roads, stages sit-ins in different parts of country

F.P. Report

QUETTA: Hundreds of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazal (JUI-F) workers continuing to block highways and stage sit-ins in different parts of Pakistan as part of party’s Plan B of Azadi March, on Friday.

JUI-F’s protest across the country has entered second day on the Hub River Road in Karachi and people are facing trouble as traffic between Sindh and Balochistan has partially been suspended.

The protesters set up tents on Ghotki National Highway after it started raining. Traffic is halted on the Indus Highway in Taunsa Sharif and Bannu. Nowshera GT Road has been closed in Hakimabad.

JUI-F workers have closed Shahrah-e-Resham in Mansehra and staged sit-in in Lower Dir at the Pul Chowki Chakdara. Quetta-Karachi and Quetta-DG Khan Highways have also been blocked.

The citizens are forced to use alternative routes. It has further been learnt that JUI-F has planned to lockdown the entire country after November 18.