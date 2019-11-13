JUI-F Chief calls off Islamabad sit-in

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: JUI-F Ameer Maulana Fazlur Rehman has announced to call off his protest sit-in in the federal capital.

Addressing the protesters in Islamabad on Wednesday, he said people are holding demonstrations at provincial levels; therefore it has been decided to join them there.

He said that the objective of his movement was to get rid of the rulers. “The wall of the government has shaken. We will collapse it in the next phase,” he said.

“We want to enhance the pressure as we do not accept the illegal government at any cost,” he said.

He said that they are fighting the war of all, not a single party. “As I love my workers, I love the lives of policemen and jawans of Pak Army and Rangers,” he said.

The JUI-F chief demanded that the government should resign and conduct the new elections. Fazl says his party’s anti-government movement has transformed the JUI-F into a “big (political) party”.

“We are called a small party in the parliament but your movement has transformed you into a big party,” he said while addressing participants of the Azadi March sit-in.

He said the protesters have become the “axis of the Pakistani politics”. “The country’s politics is revolving around the movement and the illegitimate rulers in the parliament and their stooges are in a state of fear.

“Democratic norms and supremacy of the Constitution had become dilapidated in the country and had been a target of the dictatorial mindset, but you have defeated [that] mindset and safeguarded the Constitution and democracy in the country,” he told party workers.

He said they will move from here today to lodge protest demonstrations across Pakistan. He, however, directed his followers to remain peaceful while staging protest demonstrations. He said the opposition will remain on streets till its demands are met.

Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam (JUI-F) leader Maulana Rashid Mahmood Soomro, while explaining the strategy to disconnect Sindh from other parts of the country under the plan-B, says that Karachi-Balochistan gateway will be blocked at Hub River road. Party workers from Karachi were tasked with blocking the road.

Similarly, another Sindh-Balochistan highway will be blocked at Jacobabad by party activists from Larkana and other neighbouring districts.

The Sindh-Punjab land contact will be disconnected at Ghotki by party workers from Sukkur, Pano Akil, Shikarpur and adjoining areas. The sukkur-Multan Motorway will be blocked at Sukkur, he said.

JUI-F provincial chief Maulana Atta Ur Rehman announces that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be disconnected from other parts of the country by 2pm tomorrow.

He announced that the Indus Highway, the Peshawar to Lahore motorway, the Karakoram Highway and highways to other parts of the province will be blocked.