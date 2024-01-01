JUI-F chief refuses to support political arrests

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman refused to support political arrests saying they affect the lives of common people adversely.

In the media talk, Maulana Fazlur Rehman reiterated his stance against the PTI-led government. He stressed that all institutions should operate within their defined limits to ensure the country’s progress.

When asked about the possibility of a new constitutional amendment, Maulana Fazlur Rehman deflected, suggesting that the question should be asked from those backing the amendment.

It is to be recalled that Fazlur Rehman categorically rejected the bill draft for the constitutional amendment, asserting that it would be an utter dishonesty with the nation to support it.

Speaking to media after the lunch hosted by PTI leader Asad Qaiser, the JUI-F chief said ‘they’ denied the ownership of the draft. He questioned the draft that was delivered earlier and said it was nothing short of a joke.

He made it clear that the bill draft was not acceptable at any cost.