JUI-F chief says PDM’s doors still open for PPP

F.P. Report

MULTAN: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Thursday said that doors of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), an opposition parties’ alliance, were still open for Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).

Addressing a press conference in Multan, he however said by not giving resignations, the present government’s life was being prolonged.

He wondered as to why politicians became a tool in the hands of the country’s establishment. “Why are opposition parties wasting their time by distancing themselves from the PDM?” he questioned.

He dispelled the impression that the PDM was an electoral alliance. “Whether the government is ousted in five days or five years; a historian will write down the role of each and every party in the anti-government movement,” he opined.

He further said there were question marks over the ‘establishment’s’ role in the country’s politics.

He accused the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government of interfering in religious seminaries’ affairs through the introduction of new rules. “This is something not witnessed even during the times of British,” Fazl remarked.

He alleged that ‘establishment’ had a role in the breakup of PDM as well as in creating fissures in the ranks of other opposition parties. “And now journalists are being attacked,” he said, and added that what the ‘establishment’ is doing is clearly contrary to the constitution. “This is not acceptable to us,” JUI-F chief said categorically.

Fazl said he considered both Maryam Nawaz and Shehbaz Sharif parts of the same party. “Now we, the opposition parties, are going to the masses to enlist their support and we will be holding our first public gathering in Swat on July 4 followed by another one in Karachi,” he added.

JUI-F chief was of the view that the agreements Pakistan had entered into with the USA in 2001 were neither beneficial for the country then and nor were now.

Fazl accused the present government of working for US interests as Pentagon was asking for air bases in Pakistan while the government was not telling the truth.

He claimed that the government would present wrong figures in the upcoming budget. “There has been no increase in the GDP,” he said.