JUI-F chief, Shehbaz Sharif to discuss Azadi March today

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif will meet in Lahore to discuss Azadi March, on Friday (today).

According to report, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif will announce his party’s strategy over anti-government protest after the meeting.

Earlier, JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that there will be no talks with the incumbent government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) till the resignation of Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan.

He told that the government has not contacted him for negotiation. However, now, the time for talks on Azadi March has also passed, he added.

PM Imran Khan had decided to form a committee that will be headed by Defense Minister Pervaiz Khattak for dialogues with JUI-F chairman Maulana Fazlur Rehman. The decision was taken during the meeting of PTI’s core committee.

Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman had announced that his party’s anti-government ‘Azadi March’ to Islamabad will take place on October 31 instead of October 27.

He added that he will announce the next plan of action himself after reaching Islamabad. The protests will be staged nationwide if Azadi March is stopped, he stressed.