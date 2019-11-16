JUI-F continues to block highways across Pakistan

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Workers of Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) continued to block major highways across Pakistan for a third consecutive day on Saturday as part of the party’s ‘Plan B’ against the PTI government.

According to reports, Hub River Road, which connects Karachi to Balochistan, has been closed for heavy traffic.

Police said traffic was being diverted to Northern Bypass from Hub Toll Plaza.

Similarly, JUI-F and Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party workers were also staging a sit-in on Dera Ismail Khan National Highway in Balochistan’s Zhob District, suspending all the vehicular traffic.

The sit-in has cut off contact between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, where passenger buses and cargo trucks have been stuck in large numbers.

JUI-F workers have also been protesting on the GT Road after pitching tents in Malakand district of Khyber Paktunkhwa.

Protests and road blockades are also continuing in other parts of the country.

The protests, led by Maulana Fazlur Rehman, began with the ‘Azadi March’ on October 27 from Karachi. Thousands of supporters reached Islamabad on October 31, holding a two-week sit-in on the city’s main highway.

On November 13, Fazl ordered his supporters to disperse across the country to block roads, in what he termed as ‘Plan B’ to topple Prime Minister Imran Khan.

On Thursday protesters blocked the Grand Trunk Road between Islamabad and Afghanistan’s capital Kabul, causing lengthy delays. Similar disruptions were reported in Jacobabad — a city in Sindh linking the province with Balochistan and Punjab.