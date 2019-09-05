JUI-F forms six committees for ‘Freedom March’

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Thursday said that they are not afraid of arrests and formed six committees for ‘Freedom March’.

Addressing the Core Committee meeting, he announced that six committees have been formed which will march towards Islamabad on September 18. “PML-N is fully cooperating, hopefully other opposition will follow along”, he added.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman appreciated the DG ISPR’s policy statement on Kashmir and Israel, saying that they believe in everything in terms of defense but economy is not their job and they should refrain from interfering in it.

He said that the government is in a state of crisis and even repentance is not accepted at such times. He expressed that they are not afraid of arrests and made three plans to execute the march successfully.

He asserted that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) assured full support whereas he hopes other will follow too along with the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

On the question of electoral frauds, JUI-F chief said that they have been calling this government fake since the first day. “We will consider options including resignations owing to electoral frauds after the march”, he added.