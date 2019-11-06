JUI-F gathered people in Islamabad on basis of baseless propaganda: Noorul Haq

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Pir Noorul Haq Qadri on Wednesday said that Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) gathered people in Islamabad on basis of baseless propaganda.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, Noorul Haq Qadri said, “Using religion card for politics is unproductive.” He clarified that talks of recognizing Israel were false and were being used as part of the propaganda campaign against the incumbent government.

Qadri urged the march organizers to end their protest to save the people from trouble.

The minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan was determined to transform Pakistan into an Islamic welfare country on the pattern of state of Madina. He said Eid Milad ul Nabi celebrations will be held with religious zeal and in a befitting manner.

The minister said the government was making efforts to resolve the situation peacefully to end the protest march.

He said the government strongly believed in protection and rights of minorities and opening of Kartarpur Corridor is a testament to the fact.