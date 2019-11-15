JUI-F kept ‘Plan B, C and Q’ close to its chest, laments Bilawal

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari lamented on Friday the JUI-F kept “Plan B, C and Q” to itself and didn’t share any details thereof with his party.

Speaking to media here, he said the PPP fulfilled its promises with regard to the JUI-F march yet the Maulana and the opposition’s Rehbar Committee kept his party unaware of their discussions with PML-Q leaders.

He said PPP leaders were with the JUI-F when it began its march from Karachi but Maulana Fazl is in touch with the PML-Q these days.

Mr Bhutto-Zardari said the PPP would hold a rally in Azad Jammu and Kashmir in connection with its upcoming foundation day where he said he would present his party’s future course of action.

Taking aim at the PTI government, he said a historic attack was carried out on Kashmir and no one is oblivious to the steps the ruling party took in this regard.

The PPP leader said his party would continue its struggle for Kashmir’s freedom and would stand by the Kashmiri brethren till the last breath.

He said the nation has been bearing the brunt of the incumbent government’s decisions.

He said the government’s economic policy in its first year remained not so good, lamenting the silence of the left-wing parties over usurping of the rights of the poor, including farmers and labourers.