JUI-F MNA Munir Orakzai dies of cardiac arrest days after recovering from COVID-19

F.P. Report

PARACHINAR: Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Munir Khan Orakzai on Tuesday has passed away from heart attack in Kurram, days after recovering from the coronavirus.

According to family sources, Orakzai had tested positive for the coronavirus in April but made a full recovery in May.

The funeral prayers of the deceased will be offered in the afternoon in his native village Manduri.

President Dr Arif Alvi has expressed his deep grief over his death. The president expressed empathy with the bereaved family of the late member of parliament, a press release said.

He prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul and for the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude. He said that political services of the late MNA would be remembered for long.

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi also expressed his condolence over the death of member of National Assembly (MNA) Munir Khan Orakzai, who was elected from district Kurram, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In his condolence message, the minister prayed for the high ranks of the departed soul and for the bereaved family to bear the loss with patience, a press release said.

Foreign Minister Qureshi said that late Haji Munir Orakzai was a seasoned politician and very sociable and a genial person.