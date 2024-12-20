‘JUI-F only wants protection of seminaries,’ says Fazlur Rehman

F.P. Report

NOWSHERA: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said on Saturday that his party only wants the protection of seminaries instead of challenging the writ of the state.

Addressing an event in Nowshera, Rehman stated, “The government is connecting seminaries with terrorism. We are fighting for the protection of the seminaries. Our goal is to save religious seminaries from the government’s capsize.”

“I had pointed out my reservations in front of the Pakistan Democratic Movement-led government ahead of the elections. The rulers were agreed to get the registration of the seminaries at the will of the latter [seminaries],” said Rehman.

“The bill we made through the consensus during the PDM-led government had not been passed. The negotiations were made with us in line with the 26th constitutional amendment. Subsequently, the religious seminaries’ bill was presented,” he said.

Rehman stated, “The bill was passed from the National Assembly and Senate, but President Asif Ali Zardari had rejected the bill and not signed it.”

“The president had not raised reservations over the 26th constitutional amendment,” said Rehman.

Rehman said: “We have done the negotiations with [you], instead of attacking the writ of the state. If our demands in line with the seminaries’ bill are not accepted, then we will tell you who can mount more pressure [Rulers or JUI-F].”