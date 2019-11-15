JUI-F protesters continue to block highways across country

F.P. Report

KARACHI/QUETTA: Thousands of Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) protesters on Friday continued to block major highways across the country as part of the party’s ‘Plan B’.

According to details, traffic flow remained affected in several parts of the country.

In Karachi, protest at Hub River Road created issues for commuters leading them to use alternative routes. According to JUI-F’s provincial spokesperson Sami Swati, the party has decided to continue the protest with the party’s workers and leaders to offer the Friday prayer at the venue of the sit-in.

JUI-F’s Balochistan chapter on Friday announced they would block the main highway and roads in the province from November 15 to 18.

While opposition parties have announced to support JUI-F’s ‘Plan B’ in Balochistan, Chief Minister Jam Kamal said his government would not allow the demonstrators to block highways.

Protests have also been going on in Ghotki since yesterday with the national highway blocked, leading to traffic jams in the city.