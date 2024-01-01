JUI-F seeks PTI’s support for 2 senators

2 hours ago
by The Frontier Post

ISLAMABAD (INP): Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Maulana Fazlur Rehman has demanded two Senate seats from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in exchange for his party’s full support in parliament.

According to sources, JUI-F has demanded PTI’s support in electing his two senators, while PTI’s committee is willing to support one senator from JUI-F. Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam wants to elect former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governor Ghulam Ali as a senator, while PTI’s committee is inclined to support another candidate, sources said.

However, JUI-F lacks sufficient votes to elect a senator on its own, and therefore, needs PTI’s support. Sources said that the PTI committee has sought time to consult party chairman Imran Khan on JUI-F’s demands.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) wants to elect Talha Mahmood as a senator, which JUI-F is likely to oppose. Notably, Mehmood parted ways with his decade-long affiliation with the JUI-F and announced joining the Pakistan Peoples Party. Earlier, Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that it would be ‘fortunate’ if his party and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) develop a consensus.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that there were big ‘mountain-sized’ differences between the two parties. “PTI’s delegation has come to us and as per our tradition, we have welcomed them,” Maulana Fazalur Rehman added. The JUI-F chief said that if their issues with the PTI get resolved, it would be good. “If not, every political party has its stance and opinion,” he said.

You may also like