JUI-F to call APC after Eid-ul-Fitr

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Maulana Fazlur Rehman has called an All Parties Conference (APC) after Eid-ul-Fitr.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman said in a video message, that there was rigging in the last general election and the people’s mandate had been stolen.

He said “Political parties had formed Alliance for Free and Fair Elections and decided that an All Parties Conference would be called so a joint stance can be put forward. I was given responsibility for this but due to some reasons the All Parties Conference could not be called.”

The JUI-F chief spoke on the Iftar that was held Zardari house and political parties once again giving him the responsibility to host the APC. “After Eid-ul-Fitr we will host all political parties and a consensus stance would be decided on which there will be consensus strategy. We will then take steps in line with this strategy.”

Last week, opposition parties decided to hold an APC, a decision which was taken during an Iftar hosted by Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari noted that the APC would be convened by JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and discuss the Opposition’s future course-of-action with regard to putting up a front against the Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government.

“The Opposition parties will continue to meet for Iftars and at various other instances,” Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said during a press conference held at the Zardari House post-meeting. “We will stage protests inside and outside the Parliament,” he added.