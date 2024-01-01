JUI-F to hold nationwide protest against Ismail Haniyeh’s martyrdom

F.P. Report

QUETTA: Provincial Emir and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) Senator Maulana Abdul Wasay has announced holding nationwide protest demonstration against martyrdom of Ismail Haniyeh on Friday.

Addressing a press conference, the emir said the US was supporting Israil despite thousands of Palestinians massacre by the jewfish forces.

He said the JUI strongly condemned the killings of Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran.

A large number of members of civil society will raise their voice against the Jewish atrocities upon the Palestinians while a resolution would be presented against the bloodshed of Hamas top leader Ismail Haniyeh in national and provincial assemblies.