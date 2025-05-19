JUI-F to observe ‘Difa-e-Watan’ nationwide tomorrow

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman announced on Thursday that “Difa-e-Watan” will be observed nationwide tomorrow.

In a statement, he called upon religious scholars to pass resolutions condemning Indian aggression during Friday sermons. “We are united in the defence of our homeland and are ready to make every sacrifice,” said Fazlur Rehman.

He praised the Pakistani armed forces, stating, “Our brave army stands strong and resolute in the face of the enemy to protect the nation.” “The entire nation stands firmly behind the Pakistan Army,” he affirmed, adding that defending the homeland is both a national duty and a religious obligation.

Describing national unity, he said, “The nation is a lead-lined wall, prepared to respond to any act of aggression.”