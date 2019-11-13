JUI-F’s all plans will be failed: Firdous

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) all plans will be failed, on Wednesday.

She stated that all plots to stoke instability in Pakistan would fail. This she said in a tweet on her official Twitter handle, she described the “Plan-B” of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Fazlur Rehman as “a senseless political plan”, stating that he was failing to comprehend “what to do next.”

Firdous asked the Fazl to rather bring forth a democratic and public plan, and warned him to refrain from any irresponsible act.