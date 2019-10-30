JUI-F’s Azadi March to move towards Rawalpindi today

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Maulana Fazlur Rehaman led Azadi March caravan will move towards Rawalpindi after it reached Lahore on Tuesday.

According to reports, a large crowd of supporters of the JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman joined their leader and chanted slogans against the government.

While addressing his supporters, Fazl said JUI-F was going to Islamabad to announce that the incumbent rulers were fake. “Government should resign before we reach Islamabad,” he said.

This government does not have any mandate,” he said. “The mandate can be seen in this march,” the JUI-F chief added.

On Saturday, the Rahbar Committee and the government reached an agreement according to which the opposition agreed not to cross into the Red Zone.

Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak led the government delegation. He said that the committee did not demand Prime Minister Imran’s resignation neither did it say that it would topple the government.

“We expect the JUI-F to protest within the limits set out in the constitution of Pakistan,” he said. “If they remain peaceful, we will not create any hurdles for them.”

JUI-F Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) chief Maulana Atta Ur Rehman presided over a session where the schedule of the party’s Azadi March was presented.

According to the schedule, the JUI-F caravan will depart from KP on October 31. Caravans will depart from Peshawar, Chitral, Dir, Kohistan, Shangla and Tor Ghar for the federal capital.

Caravans will arrive at 2pm on October 31 at the Rashakai Interchange. Caravans from Khyber, Bajaur, and Mohmand will depart from the JUI-F provincial secretariat on October 31.

Caravans from the south district, South and North Waziristan, Kurram Agency, Orakzai and Kohat will arrive in Peshawar.

Caravans from Abbotabad, Mansehra, Battagram and Haripur will arrive at Hasan Abdal by 4pm.

Caravans from KP, Tribal areas and Punjab will enter Islamabad on October 31.