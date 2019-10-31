JUI-F’s Azadi March to reach Islamabad today

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Azadi March caravan led by Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman will reach Islamabad today (Thursday).

Leaders of main opposition parties including JUI-F, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Awami National Party (ANP) and others will address participants near Peshawar More area of Islamabad.

As per sources, the section of Azadi March coming from Grand Trunk Road (GT Road) will enter the capital from Rawat and use the Expressway, IJP Road and 9th Avenue to reach the venue.

The section of Azadi March coming from the Motorway will use the Kashmir Highway, and these roads will be closed when the rally nears. The Red Zone has been partially sealed and entry into this area has been restricted until the march concludes.

According to sources, the participants of Azadi March coming from Punjab will be diverted to Islamabad Expressway from T-Chowk, Rawat to Faizabad. From there they will head towards Peshawar More.

Meanwhile, the rallies from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be diverted to Kashmir Highway, while rallies from Murree and Azad Kashmir will reach Faizabad and then take 9th Avenue to reach the venue.

The long march of opposition parties including, JUI-F, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Awami National Party (ANP) and others started its journey from Karachi on Oct. 27 and will enter Islamabad today (Thursday) where the JUI-F chief has announced to decide the next course of action.

On the other hand, all the government and private schools, colleges and universities in Rawalpindi will remain closed today whereas the educational institutes in Islamabad will remain open.