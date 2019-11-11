JUI-F’s chief vows to continue war against govt

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Central Amir of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Maulana Fazlur Rehman has said that the war against government will continue and the opposition parties are in touch with us.

Addressing the participants of the Azadi March sit-in in Islamabad on Sunday, he said that the opposition parties are holding discussions for the next course of action, adding that we will move forward after discussions between leaders.

The JUI-F chief said that it is mandatory to raise voice whether a Muslim or non-Muslim forcefully come into power, adding that we have raised voices against a government which forcefully came into power.

Fazlur Rehman further asked the Prime Minister Imran Khan to keep sitting on the chair but this nation doesn’t recognise you as its ruler.

He went on to say that the incumbent government was afraid of his Azadi March, adding that the marchers had reduced the government’s mountain of ego.

Regarding the merger of Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he said that the government promised to give FATA Rs100bn every year for 10 years and not a single penny was given, adding that no province is willing to give from its share of the federal NFC award.

Fazl went on to say that the government failed to pay attention to the country’s economy.

He said the wheat production has gone down by 30 percent in the past year, while rice production has declined by 30-40pc and of the cotton target of 15 million bales set, a mere 8pc was achieved.”