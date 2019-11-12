JUI-F’s Durrani appears before NAB investigation team

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: Senior leader of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) Akram Durrani has appeared before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi to reply on inquiries against him, on Tuesday.

According to reports, Durrani appeared before the NAB investigation team to answer questions in three accountability inquiries against him including assets beyond means, fake recruitment and illegal land allotment.

In a previous visit the NAB had asked questions from Durrani about recruitment on vacancies with fake domiciles.

Islamabad High Court had extended interim bail to Akram Durrani, the opposition parties’ Rehbar Committee convener, until November 21.

Talking to media after his visit to NAB office, Durrani said that a summon from the accountability bureau is not to give someone respect.

“I have told the NAB to scrutinize my assets or check them from anyone it wants”. “The honour or disgrace is in the hands of Allah, I will repeatedly visit them if they will call me again and again,” JUI-F leader said.

“I am being subjected to political victimization,” he said.

“The protest sit-in will continue, wait for a new announcement,” replying a media question over the JUI-F protest in Islamabad, he said.