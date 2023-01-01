JUI-F’s Hafiz Hamdullah among 11 injured in Mastung blast

F.P. Report

MASTUNG: Eleven people including JUI-F leader and Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) spokesman Hafiz Hamdullah suffered multiple injuries in a roadside blast in Mastung on Thursday, police said.

The blast also left the JUI-F leader’s colleague and a gunman wounded. The PDM leader was heading to Mangochar at the time of the incident.

Police said the blast took place close to the vehicle of Hafiz Hamdullah.

The injured were shifted to Mir Ghaus Baksh Raisani hospital. Rescue 1122 ambulances and police reached the crime scene for rescue work.

Forensic experts also reached at the crime scene.

JUIF spokesperson Aslam Ghori says Hafiz Hamdullah has suffered minor injuries in the explosion.

JUI chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman vehemently condemned the attack on Hafiz Hamdullah. He prayed for the early recovery of Hafiz Hamdullah and others who were injured in the bomb explosion.

“Those involved in terrorism do not deserve leniency,” he said and urged the caretaker government of Balochistan to take action against those involved in the incident.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also condemned the attack on Hafiz Hamdullah and prayed for his early recovery.