JUI-F’s Hafiz Hamdullah injured in Mastung blast

QUETTA (Mpnotoring Desk) : Jamiat-e-Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) leader Hafiz Hamdullah and his gunman received injuries when a blast took place near his car in Mastung district of Balochistan.

According to initial reports, the JUI-F leader who also serves as spokesman of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) alliance got injured along with one of his aides and his gunman while on his way to Mangocher city of Balochistan in what authorities are calling a roadside blast.

All three have been moved to Mir Ghaus Bakhsh Raisani Hospital in Quetta where they are under treatment.