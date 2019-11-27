JUI-F’s Mufti Kifayatullah injured in bid on life

F.P. Report

MANSEHRA: Senior leader of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam’s (JUI-F) Mufti Kifayatullah was injured on Wednesday morning in an assassination attempt near Mansehra Interchange.

According to reports, JUI-F Kifayatullah along with his two sons and a companion were travelling to Mansehra from Islamabad when another vehicle hit their car from behind and stopped it near Mansehra Interchange.

The attackers tried to pull the JUI-F leader from his car and attacked them with iron rods, leaving all inhabitants of the car wounded.

Kifayatullah and the others were later shifted to the King Abdullah Teaching Hospital Mansehra for treatment.

Police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the attack.