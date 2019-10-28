JUI-F’s Mufti Sultan wounded in Bajaur attack

F.P. Report

BAJAUR: Leader of Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Mufti Sultan Muhammad has been injured after armed assailants opened fire on him in Mamund tehsil of Bajaur district Bajaur, on Monday.

District Police Officer Pir Shahab Ali told media that the incident took place outside the Barkli Moque in the Badan area of Mamund.

The official added that the JUI-F leader sustained injuries by the three bullets fired at him.

He also added that a search operation has been launched to apprehend the suspects.