JUI leader Hafiz Hussain Ahmed passes away

F.P. Report

QUETTA : Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam’s (JUI) former senior leader Hafiz Hussain Ahmed passed away after a prolonged illness.

Hafiz Hussain Ahmed, a distinguished Islamic scholar and seasoned politician served as a Member of the National Assembly of Pakistan twice, from 1988 to 1990 and then from 2002 to 2007.

Additionally, he held a seat in the Senate of Pakistan from March 1991 to March 1994.

Born in 1951 in Quetta into a religious family, Ahmed dedicated his life to both religious education and national politics.

His early education focused on Arabic, Islamic literature, the Quran, Hadith, and Fiqh. He also completed the traditional Dars-i Nizami and earned a Sanad in Hafiz-e-Quran.

Ahmed embarked on his political journey in Balochistan in 1973, initially engaging at the provincial level before making his mark on the national stage.

Over the years, he assumed key positions in Jamiat-e-Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) and the Pakistan National Alliance (PNA). He also served as the Deputy Parliamentary Leader in the National Assembly, contributing significantly to legislative affairs.

Hafiz Hussain Ahmed has also worked as a spokesman for JUI.

His demise marks the loss of a veteran politician and religious scholar who played a crucial role in Pakistan’s political and religious spheres.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, President Zardari, JUI chief Fazlur Rehman, and others have expressed condolences over the demise of Hafiz Hussain Ahmed.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman expressed deep sorrow over the demise of the senior politician and called it the end of an era filled with cherished memories.

In his condolence message, Fazlur Rehman reflected on their long-standing association, stating, “From youth to old age, we struggled together for the same cause under the same platform. These memories will always be remembered.”

Paying tribute to the late leader, he said, “Hafiz Hussain Ahmed was an insightful, articulate, and ideologically committed political and parliamentary leader. His wisdom and quick wit made him a unique figure in national politics.”

He prayed for the departed soul, saying, “May Allah forgive his shortcomings and accept his services. His passing away during the blessed days of Ramadan will surely be a means of elevation in the hereafter.”

Fazlur Rehman extended his heartfelt condolences to Hafiz Hussain Ahmed’s family, sons, and JUI workers, urging them to remember him in their prayers. “I share the grief of the bereaved family and stand with them in this difficult time. May Allah grant them patience and strength,” he added.