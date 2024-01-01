JUI seeks permission for holding public meeting in Lahore on Dec 22

F.P. Report

LAHORE: The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) Lahore chapter has formally submitted an application to the district office seeking permission to hold a public rally on December 22.

Hafiz Abdul Rahman, JUI Lahore General Secretary said the party aimed to showcase significant public strength during the event.

He asked the Punjab government to ensure foolproof security arrangements for the rally, emphasizing the importance of maintaining law and order.

He said about the gathering, “We will demonstrate our full strength on December 22.”

JUI senior said that Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi’s contributions in the religious field are insignificant and he is nothing other than an entertainer.

Additionally, he called on the government to immediately issue a notification regarding the implementation of the Madrasah Bill, which has already been enacted.

Commenting on former President Asif Ali Zardari’s objections to the Madrasah Bill, Hafiz Abdul Rahman alleged that these reservations were made to appease the United States.