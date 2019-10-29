JUIF’s Azadi March to reach Lahore today

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman led Azadi March will reach Lahore today (Tuesday), After an overnight stay in Multan.

According to details, Azadi March under the leadership of JUI-F chief will enter in Islamabad on October 31 where he will hold a rally in H-9.

The anti-government Azadi March set out on Sunday afternoon from Karachi’s Sohrab Goth area towards Islamabad. Thousands of people, including seminary students, are participating in the march.

In addition, convoys of political parties, including the Pakistan Peopl’s Party (PPP), Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), the Awami National Party (ANP) and others, joined the march.

The marchers reached Sukkur on Sunday night where they spent the night. From Sukkur, the participants reached Multan on Monday and after a night stay will reach Lahore today.

The main opposition parties, including PPP and PML-N, have finalized a plan to welcome Azadi March participants on their arrival in Lahore and set up welcome camps in various areas of the city.

According to details, JUI-F has set up the camp at Thokar to welcome marchers. Traders community has established camps at Multan Chungi and Yateem Khana. The PPP leadership will welcome the participants in Samanabad area while the PML-N has set up its camp at Chauburji.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Pakistan (JUP) has established its camp at the Data Darbar and Jamiat Ahle Hadith has set up a camp at Batti Chowk at the Ravi Road to welcome Maulana Fazlur Rehman-led Azadi March.