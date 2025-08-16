JUI’s Mufti Kifayatullah injured, children killed in Malakand attack

F.P. Report

A shocking attack in Batkhela, Malakand, left the district chief of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI), Mufti Kifayatullah, severely injured, while his daughter and son were killed, police sources said. His wife also sustained serious injuries in the incident.

Attack at family home

According to Levies officials, the firing took place at Mufti Kifayatullah’s residence on Saturday. Authorities confirmed that his son was responsible for the shooting, after which the accused fled the scene.

The injured family members, including Mufti Kifayatullah, his wife, and other victims, were rushed to the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital in Batkhela for treatment. Hospital sources later confirmed that the JUI leader’s condition is now stable and out of danger.

Casualties and rescue efforts

The Levies reported that Mufti Kifayatullah’s daughter and son were killed in the attack, while his wife remains in serious condition. Emergency teams swiftly transferred the bodies and injured to the hospital for medical attention.

Local police and Levies are investigating the motive behind the attack and are coordinating with hospital officials to gather statements.