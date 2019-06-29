June 30 final date for asset declaration scheme, reiterates Chairman FBR

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Federal Board of Revenue Shabbar Ali Zaidi today (Friday) in a statement said that the deadline for government’s asset declaration scheme was not being extended.

It had been hinted earlier that the Prime Minister of Pakistan had been deliberating upon a possible extension in the scheme’s deadline but all rumors and speculations regarding a possible extension were put to bed by Chairman FBR.

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) had issued instructions to its subordinate offices to observe extended working hours till Sunday, June 30 which is the final date for asset declaration.

As per details, all FBR offices will remain open until 8:00 pm on Friday (today), and 11:00 pm on Saturday (tomorrow) and Sunday.

According to a press release, the step has been taken to facilitate the taxpayers in payment of duties and taxes and filing of the income tax return.

A day earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan hinted at extending the deadline of the Asset Declaration Scheme.

PM Khan said people are afraid that their tax money wouldn’t be utilized in the right way as they don’t have faith in the working of Federal Board of Revenue. In advanced countries, he said, the public has faith in the government that the taxpayer money is spent on the welfare of people. “We have to give this confidence to people in Pakistan too so that they willingly pay their due taxes.”

Commenting over the FBR, Premier Khan said that corrupt ruling elite has ruined the revenue board, “after the passage of the federal budget, I will sit with FBR Chairman Shabbar Zaidi and will take action against the corrupt people of the government.”