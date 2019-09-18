Junior Bachchan starts shooting for his upcoming movie

Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: Abhishek Bachchan shifted gears in his career after taking a break from movies a couple of years back. The actor now selects scripts that give him the space to prove his mettle as an actor.

He has been praised for his performance in his last release Manmarziyaan and today he started shooting for his next film that is being produced by Ajay Devgn’s production house. The film also has Ileana D’Cruz playing a crucial part. Directed by Kookie Gulati, The Big Bull is based on real event that took place between 1990 to 2000 which changed India’s financial fabric according to a leading daily. The film has Ileana playing a crucial part but she isn’t cast opposite Abhishek, another actress will be playing that part.

Abhishek took to Instagram to reveal the same, he wrote, “Here we go! A new journey, a new beginning. Need your best wishes. Ajay Devgn, Kookie Gulati.” We wish the team all the best for the project.