Junior doctors expected to get 20% pay rise to end strike action

LONDON (Agencies) : Junior doctors have been offered a 20 per cent wage hike to end ongoing strikes, it is understood.

The British Medical Association’s junior doctors committee is expected to put the offer to its members and, if it is excepted, end industrial action.

Downing Street is “determined” to put a stop to strike action which has seen the medics walk out 11 times in the past 20 months, the Prime Minister’s spokesman said on Monday.

But he refused to confirm or deny reports of the significant pay rise over two years in a bid to resolve the long-running dispute.

Asked about the report in The Times, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman told reporters: “As we’ve said before, we’re committed to working to find a solution, resolving this dispute, but I can’t get into detailed running commentary on negotiations.

“We’ve been honest with the public and the sector about the economic circumstances we face. But the Government is determined to do the hard work necessary to finally bring these strikes to an end.”

The official added the industrial action has been “hugely damaging both to patients and to the impact on the waiting lists and we’ve said we’re committed to finding a solution and resolving this dispute.”

The deal struck by new Health Secretary Wes Streeting is understood to include a pay rise of between 8.1 per cent and 10.3 per cent plus a backdated 4.05 per cent for 2023-24.

This is on top of a 6 per cent wage increase for 2024-2025 and a £1,000 one of payment.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves will confirm the latest pay proposals for medics and other public sector workers on Monday afternoon.

The last junior doctor strike – which took place from June 27 to July 2, just days before the general election – affected 61,989 appointments, procedures and operations, according to NHS England.

Industrial action by a number of different NHS staff groups since December 2022 has led to the postponement of 1.5 million appointments, procedures and operations at an estimated cost to the NHS of more than £3 billion.