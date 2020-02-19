Just solution of J&K dispute essential for peace: Imran Khan

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said Pakistan believes that a just and lasting solution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute is essential for peace, security and stability in South Asia.

He said this while talking to a cross-party delegation of UK Parliamentarians, led by Chair of All-Parties Parliamentary Kashmir Group Debbie Abrahams who called on him in Islamabad today (Wednesday).

The Prime Minister apprised the delegation of the dire human rights and humanitarian conditions in occupied valley in the aftermath of India’s illegal and unilateral actions of 5th August last year.

He underlined that 8 million Kashmiris are under a military siege for the past six months, with all their rights and freedoms taken away from them.

Imran Khan also highlighted the threat to peace and security posed by the Indian leadership’s belligerent rhetoric and aggressive actions on the ground.

He underlined that the RSS-inspired BJP government’s Hindutva ideology is squeezing the Kashmiris in occupied Kashmir on the one hand and constricting the space for India’s minorities on the other hand.

The Prime Minister said India could resort to “false flag” operation in order to divert international attention from its unacceptable actions in occupied valley.

He underscored that the international community has a responsibility in raising awareness about India’s crimes against humanity and putting pressure on India for the implementation of the UN Security Council resolutions on Kashmir.

He reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to support the Kashmiri people in their struggle for justice and inalienable right for self-determination.

The Prime Minister commended the Group’s consistent focus on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute and noted the important contribution made by its earlier reports on the human rights situation in the Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir.