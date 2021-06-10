Justice Ameer new CJ LHC

ISLAMABAD (APP): The Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) on Thursday recommended the name of Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti as Chief Justice (CJ) Lahore High Court (LHC).

A meeting of the JCP chaired by Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed considered the nomination of the new chief justice of the LHC.

It is pertinent to mention here that incumbent LHC Chief Justice, Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan is retiring on July 05.

The judicial commission’s meeting has recommended the name of Justice Ameer Bhatti for the new chief justice of the Lahore High Court. Justice Bhatti is currently senior puisne judge in the LHC. He had joined the high court as an additional judge on March 12, 2011 and will retire on March 7, 2024.