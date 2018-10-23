Justice Anwaar-ul-Haq takes oath as new Chief Justice of LHC

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Justice Anwaar-ul-Haq took oath as the new chief justice of the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday.

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar administered the oath during a ceremony. Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, High Court judges, provincial ministers, office bearers of the Pakistan Bar Council, Lahore High Court Bar Association and Lahore Bar Association reportedly attended the ceremony.

Justice Anwaar-ul-Haq will serve as LHC chief justice till December 31, 2018.

Earlier on Monday, President Arif Alvi appointed Justice Muhammad Anwaarul Haq as the chief justice of the high court, effective Tuesday.

The present strength of judges at the LHC is 46 against the sanctioned strength of 60.

A notification issued on Monday stated that six other are appointed as additional judges to the court.

These include Justices Mujahid Mustaqim Ahmad, Asjad Javaid Ghural, Tariq Saleem Sheikh, Jawad Hassan, Muzammil Akhtar Shabir and Justice Ch Abdul Aziz.

