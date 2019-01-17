Justice Asif Saeed Khosa to take oath as CJP on Friday

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Justice Asif Saeed Khosa will take oath as the 26th chief justice of Pakistan on Friday.

According to details, the oath taking ceremony will be held at the President House in Islamabad tomorrow and he will remain in office till December 20, 2019.

Incumbent Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar, who assumed office on December 31, 2016, is set to retire on Thursday.

Justice Asif Saeed Khosa: A profile

Born on Dec 21, 1954, in Dera Ghazi Khan, Justice Khosa passed his matriculation exam in 1969 from the Multan Board. In 1973, he appeared for the B.A exams from Government College Lahore at Punjab University and secured first position. He pursued his Masters in English language and English Literature from the University of Punjab in 1975.

Then Justice Khosa attended Queens College at the University of Cambridge, obtaining a Masters degree in law with a specialisation in International Public Law. Later, he went on to become a barrister at law on July 26, 1979, at the Honorable Society of Lincoln’s Inn in London.

He enrolled an advocate of the Lahore High Court (LHC) on November 13, 1979 before enrolling as an Advocate of the Supreme Court on September 12, 1985. Justice Khosa has handled thousands of cases pertaining to constitutional, criminal, civil, service, revenue and election laws as an advocate of the SC and HC apart from writing a few books as well.

Barrister Khosa was appointed as a LHC judge in May 1998. On Nov 3, 2007, Justice Khosa refused to abide by former president General (retd.) Musharraf’s presidential order declaring a state of emergency after suspending the constitution and demanded judges of the superior judiciary to retake oaths under the Provisional Constitutional Order (PCO).

On August 18, 2008, Justice Khosa was restored to his position as a HC judge in the wake of an unprecedented mass movement to restore the superior judges sacked for not retaking their oaths under the PCO.

Justice Khosa was part of the seven-member larger bench of the SC which heard the contempt of court proceedings against the former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gillani.

Justice Khosa also headed the larger bench of the SC that heard the Panama Papers case against deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his family.

Justice Khosa also passed several remarks that attracted public attention while hearing a case against Asia Bibi, a Christian woman falsely accused for passing blasphemous remarks against The Holy Prophet (PBUH). A three-member bench of the SC unanimously acquitted Bibi on October 31, 2018.