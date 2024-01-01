Justice Ayesha Malik calls for action against gender-based violence

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court Justice Ayesha Malik has said that merely referring to women as mothers and sisters is not enough; providing them with protection is essential.

Speaking at a seminar on gender-based violence, Justice Ayesha Malik stated that eliminating gender-based violence had never been a priority in our society.

“No one can provide accurate data on the number of rape incidents in the country,” she added.

Justice Ayesha Malik highlighted the lack of data on sexual assault cases, stating that it is incorrect to claim the absence of laws. She mentioned that special courts had been established for such cases.

She added that, unfortunately, women who are victims of sexual or domestic violence are often targeted themselves. The absence of women in decision-making roles has led to a lack of narrative against gender violence, she added.

“Changing mindsets takes time and clarified that empowering women does not mean promoting Western culture. Respecting women and ensuring their fundamental rights is what truly empowers them,” she concluded.