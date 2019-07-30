Justice Azmat Saeed takes oath as acting CJP

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Honorable Mr. Justice Sh. Azmat Saeed, Senior Judge Supreme Court of Pakistan has taken oath as Acting Chief Justice of Pakistan.

The oath was administered by Honorable Mr. Justice Umar Ata Bandial in a simple and dignified ceremony in the Supreme Court, Islamabad today. Honorable Mr. Justice Sh. Azmat Saeed will act as Chief Justice of Pakistan during the period, Hon’ble Mr. Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa, Chief Justice of Pakistan and Honorable Mr. Justice Gulzar Ahmed, Senior Puisne Judge remain abroad.

The ceremony was attended by Honrable Judges of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, Attorney General for Pakistan, senior lawyers and law officers. Officers and staff of the Supreme Court of Pakistan were also present on the occasion.