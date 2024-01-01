Justice delayed is justice denied: Senate Chairman

F.P. Report

MULTAN: Senate Chairman Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani emphasised that justice delayed is justice denied.

He said it while addressing a ceremony held at Bahauddin Zakariya University, Multan.

Expressing his honour at attending the event, Gilani highlighted the growing influence of artificial intelligence (AI) across various fields. He underlined the need to explore how technology could be used to ensure timely and efficient delivery of justice.

“AI is no longer just an idea; it is a reality,” he remarked, pointing out the challenges in achieving justice in Pakistan, where cases often linger in courts for years. He stressed that laws are vital for ensuring justice in society, but the current delays in the system negate their purpose.

Chairman Senate further noted that the use of AI could significantly reduce delays in the justice system, making timely justice a possibility. However, he acknowledged that the initial adoption of AI could present challenges. “Artificial intelligence is creating effects on a global scale, and Pakistan must adapt to these changes,” he concluded.